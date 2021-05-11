Teladoc Health, Inc.'s (NYSE:TDOC) Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Teladoc Health, Inc.'s (NYSE:TDOC) future prospects. Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. The US$23b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$485m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$655m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Teladoc Health's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 28 industry analysts covering Teladoc Health, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$428m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 64%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:TDOC Earnings Per Share Growth May 11th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Teladoc Health's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that by and large healthcare tech companies, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 8.7% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Teladoc Health, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Teladoc Health's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of relevant aspects you should look at:

Valuation: What is Teladoc Health worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Teladoc Health is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Teladoc Health’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.