Teladoc Health Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Results and Host Conference Call on July 29

Teladoc Health will release Q2 2025 results on July 29, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Teladoc Health Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 results on July 29, 2025, after market close, and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. Participants can join the call via a U.S. phone number or find international dial-in options through a provided link. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available online, with a replay accessible shortly after the call concludes, remaining available for about 90 days. Teladoc Health, a leader in virtual care, aims to enhance healthcare experiences and outcomes through its innovative use of health data and personalized care. For further information, visit their website or contact their investor relations team.

Potential Positives

Teladoc Health is reinforcing its position as a leader in virtual care by publicly announcing their upcoming second quarter 2025 results, demonstrating transparency and accountability to investors and stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call for discussing the results provides an opportunity for direct communication between the company and investors, potentially fostering stronger investor relations.

The availability of a live audio webcast and an on-demand replay of the conference call enhances accessibility for a broader audience, allowing stakeholders to engage with the company’s performance easily.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial guidance or forecasts for the upcoming quarter, which may raise concerns among investors about future performance.

There is no mention of any specific achievements or innovations that may help to build investor confidence during a period of market uncertainty.

The reliance on virtual care may be seen as a vulnerability if there are significant changes in regulatory environments or consumer behavior that impact this business model.

FAQ

When will Teladoc Health release its second quarter 2025 results?

Teladoc Health will release its second quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is the Teladoc Health conference call scheduled?

The conference call to review the results is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on July 29, 2025.

How can I access the Teladoc Health conference call?

Participants can dial 1-833-470-1428 for U.S. access or visit the link for international dial-in numbers.

Will there be a live audio webcast of the event?

Yes, a live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.teladoc.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

How long will the call replay be available?

The replay of the call will be available via webcast for approximately 90 days after the event.

$TDOC Insider Trading Activity

$TDOC insiders have traded $TDOC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MALA MURTHY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,936 shares for an estimated $319,480 .

. ADAM C VANDERVOORT (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,819 shares for an estimated $132,599 .

. FERNANDO M. RODRIGUES (President of BetterHelp) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,256 shares for an estimated $111,717 .

. KELLY BLISS (President, U.S. Group Health) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,123 shares for an estimated $111,694 .

. CARLOS NUENO (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,224 shares for an estimated $96,784.

$TDOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $TDOC stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TDOC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDOC in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/24/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/24/2025

$TDOC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TDOC recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $TDOC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.875.

Here are some recent targets:

Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $8.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Allen Lutz from B of A Securities set a target price of $7.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Jailendra Singh from Truist Securities set a target price of $9.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Stan Berenshteyn from Wells Fargo set a target price of $8.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $12.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 David Roman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $10.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 David Grossman from Stifel set a target price of $8.0 on 05/01/2025

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced that it will release second quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day.







Conference Call Details







The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-470-1428 for U.S. participants and using the access code # 606269. For international participants, please visit the following link for global dial-in numbers:



https://www.netroadshow.com/conferencing/global-numbers?confId=85796



. A live audio webcast will also be available online at



https://ir.teladoc.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/



.





A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.







About Teladoc Health







Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit



www.teladochealth.com



.







Investors:







Michael Minchak







IR@teladochealth.com







617-444-9612



