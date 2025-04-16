Teladoc Health Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Results on April 30, 2025

Teladoc Health will announce Q1 2025 results on April 30, 2025, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Teladoc Health Inc. will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on April 30, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call to discuss these results will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day, accessible to U.S. participants by dialing 1-833-470-1428 with the access code # 309585, and providing a link for international callers. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available online, with a replay accessible shortly after the call concludes for approximately 90 days. Teladoc Health, a leader in virtual care, focuses on improving healthcare experiences and outcomes through personalized health interactions and extensive expertise in the field. More information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Teladoc Health will provide an update on its first quarter 2025 performance, indicating transparency and ongoing communication with investors.



The scheduled conference call reflects the company's commitment to engaging with stakeholders and sharing important financial information in a timely manner.



By leveraging two decades of expertise in virtual care, Teladoc reinforces its position as a leader in the healthcare industry, enhancing trust with both consumers and investors.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

When will Teladoc Health release its Q1 2025 results?

Teladoc Health will release its first quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the Teladoc Health conference call?

Participants can dial 1-833-470-1428 for U.S. access or find international dial-in numbers online.

What time is the Teladoc Health conference call?

The conference call will be held at 4:30 p.m. ET on April 30, 2025.

Where can I find the Teladoc Health audio webcast?

The live audio webcast will be available at https://ir.teladoc.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

A replay of the call will be available for on-demand listening for approximately 90 days.

$TDOC Insider Trading Activity

$TDOC insiders have traded $TDOC stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MALA MURTHY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,863 shares for an estimated $329,182 .

. FERNANDO M. RODRIGUES (President of BetterHelp) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,688 shares for an estimated $316,601 .

. ADAM C VANDERVOORT (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,015 shares for an estimated $140,512 .

. CARLOS NUENO (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,545 shares for an estimated $130,581 .

. KELLY BLISS (President, U.S. Group Health) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,510 shares for an estimated $104,106.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TDOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $TDOC stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TDOC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDOC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/04/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/31/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TDOC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TDOC forecast page.

$TDOC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TDOC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TDOC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $13.0 on 12/04/2024

on 12/04/2024 Daniel Grosslight from Citigroup set a target price of $11.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI set a target price of $9.0 on 10/30/2024

PURCHASE, NY, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced that it will release first quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day.







Conference Call Details







The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-470-1428 for U.S. participants and using the access code # 309585. For international participants, please visit the following link for global dial-in numbers:



https://www.netroadshow.com/conferencing/global-numbers?confId=81196



. A live audio webcast will also be available online at



https://ir.teladoc.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/



.





A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.







About Teladoc Health







Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit



www.teladochealth.com



.







Investors:







Michael Minchak







IR@teladochealth.com







617-444-9612



