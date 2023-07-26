Teladoc Health Gains On Q2 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) are progressing more than 21 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a narrower net loss in the second quarter, compared to the prior year.

The net loss was $65.18 million or $0.40 per share, narrower than loss of $3.101 billion or $19.22 per share last year.

Revenues increased to $652.41 million from $592.38 million in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $27.62, up 21.38 percent from the previous close of $22.78 on a volume of 10,162,141.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.