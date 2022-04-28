Teladoc Health Falls On Q1 Loss; Q2, FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) shares are sliding on Thursday morning trade net loss for the first quarter, wider than the prior year on goodwill impairment.

The company reported net loss of $6.674 billion or loss of $41.58 per share, compared to net loss of $199.64 million or $1.31 per share in the previous year. The company reported a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion for the quarter.

For the second quarter, the company projects net loss of $0.72-$0.60 per share. The second quarter the company projects revenue of $580-$600 million.

For the full year, the company expects net loss of $43.50-$43.00 on revenue of $2,40-$2.50 billion.

Currently, shares are at $29.58, down 47.24 percent from the previous close of $55.99 on a volume of 26,685,622. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $29.12-$178.68 on average volume of 4,400,803.

