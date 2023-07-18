Teladoc Health expands Microsoft tie-up to automate documentation with AI

Adds details on partnership

July 18 (Reuters) - Teladoc Health TDOC.N is expanding a partnership with Microsoft MSFT.O to use the tech giant's artificial intelligence services to automate clinical documentation on its telehealth platform.

The integration of AI services including Microsoft's OpenAI, owner of viral chatbot ChatGPT, will help ease the burden on healthcare staff during virtual exams, Teladoc said on Tuesday.

The companies have been collaborating since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, wherein Teladoc integrated its Solo virtual healthcare platform into Microsoft Teams.

Teladoc will now also use Microsoft's Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience, an AI-powered voice-enabled solution that uses the GPT4 AI service, to automatically document patient encounters, the telehealth company said.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

