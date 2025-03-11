Teladoc Health Expands Connected Care Partnerships to Enhance Virtual Health Services Across Multiple Care Categories

Teladoc Health expands connected care partnerships to enhance virtual services in digestive health, fertility, and specialty care.

Quiver AI Summary

Teladoc Health has announced an expansion of its connected care partnerships to include new areas such as digestive health, fertility, and specialized care. This growth enhances the company's integrated care strategy, allowing providers to easily refer patients to partner services based on their needs. New partners include Carrot Fertility, Carrum Health, and Oshi Health, each offering unique programs aimed at improving health outcomes and reducing costs. The expansion reflects the rising demand for coordinated virtual care, addressing employer concerns over fragmented healthcare experiences. Teladoc Health aims to streamline access to a variety of health services through its unified app, reinforcing its position as a leader in virtual care.

Potential Positives

Teladoc Health expands its connected care partnerships into new health categories, enhancing service offerings and addressing a wider range of patient needs.

The integration of technology allows seamless referrals to partner programs, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of care delivery for providers and patients alike.

New partnerships with established organizations in diverse fields, such as fertility and specialty care, strengthen Teladoc's service portfolio and position the company as a leader in integrated virtual care solutions.

The press release highlights a growing demand for coordinated virtual care, indicating an opportunity for Teladoc to enhance its market share and support healthcare cost savings while improving outcomes for members.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights a growing concern among large employers regarding the siloed care experience, which may imply that Teladoc Health has not effectively addressed this issue in the past.

The mention of significant engagement rates and cost savings for new partners such as Oshi Health and others may suggest that Teladoc Health needs to demonstrate similar results to retain credibility and competitiveness in the market.

Despite claiming to improve healthcare outcomes, the press release does not provide specific metrics or evidence of past success in enhancing care coordination or patient outcomes, which could raise questions about the effectiveness of its new partnerships.

FAQ

What new services is Teladoc Health expanding into?

Teladoc Health is expanding into digestive health, fertility and family building, and centers of excellence.

How will the new partnerships enhance care?

The partnerships will enable seamless referrals and access to specialized care, improving member outcomes and engagement.

What are the benefits of the integrated care segment strategy?

The strategy aims to enhance service usage and improve healthcare outcomes by leveraging Teladoc Health’s clinical strengths.

Who are the new partners in Teladoc Health's connected care program?

New partners include Carrot Fertility, Carrum Health, Cylinder Health, and Oshi Health.

How does Teladoc Health streamline member access to services?

The unified app provides single sign-on access to partner services, simplifying the healthcare experience for members.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TDOC Insider Trading Activity

$TDOC insiders have traded $TDOC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FERNANDO M. RODRIGUES (President of BetterHelp) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,522 shares for an estimated $282,636 .

. MALA MURTHY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 8,783 shares for an estimated $104,754

CARLOS NUENO (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,279 shares for an estimated $60,948 .

. ADAM C VANDERVOORT (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) sold 4,004 shares for an estimated $47,755

KELLY BLISS (President, U.S. Group Health) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,937 shares for an estimated $32,114 .

. THOMAS MCKINLEY purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $30,756

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TDOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $TDOC stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PURCHASE, NY, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today announced the expansion of its connected care partnerships across new care categories including digestive health, centers of excellence, fertility and family building. In addition, recently announced technology integrations will empower Teladoc Health’s care providers and coaches to view members’ eligibility for these services and seamlessly refer them to appropriate partner programs at the point of care.





The latest enhancements are part of Teladoc Health’s integrated care segment strategy to fuel use of its services and leverage the company’s clinical strength and product breadth to deepen its impact on healthcare outcomes.





Building on Teladoc Health’s existing partnerships with Hinge Health and Sword Health for musculoskeletal (MSK) care, new partners joining Teladoc Health’s connected care program include:











Carrot Fertility





(Fertility, Family Building, & Hormonal Health): Providing personalized support and access to care for a wide range of journeys, including pre-pregnancy, pregnancy, postpartum, parenting, fertility, adoption, menopause, and more.



(Fertility, Family Building, & Hormonal Health): Providing personalized support and access to care for a wide range of journeys, including pre-pregnancy, pregnancy, postpartum, parenting, fertility, adoption, menopause, and more.









Carrum Health







(Centers of Excellence for Specialty Care): Connecting members to top 10% providers across the country for surgery, cancer and substance use treatment. Carrum’s unique value-based COE model generates significant cost savings on high-cost claims, while delivering better outcomes and experiences.



(Centers of Excellence for Specialty Care): Connecting members to top 10% providers across the country for surgery, cancer and substance use treatment. Carrum’s unique value-based COE model generates significant cost savings on high-cost claims, while delivering better outcomes and experiences.







Cylinder Health





(Digestive Health): Showcasing meaningful ROI and an average of 13% engagement, the platform offers dynamically updated content and care plans designed to improve engagement and outcomes; members enjoy access to a dedicated care team nationwide, including health coaches, registered dietitians, and GI doctors.



(Digestive Health): Showcasing meaningful ROI and an average of 13% engagement, the platform offers dynamically updated content and care plans designed to improve engagement and outcomes; members enjoy access to a dedicated care team nationwide, including health coaches, registered dietitians, and GI doctors.







Oshi Health





(Digestive Health): The only virtual GI center of excellence with an in-house, GI-specialized multidisciplinary team delivering high-touch medical care along with personalized dietary and behavioral health interventions, proven in a clinical trial to drive substantial cost savings per patient; Oshi offers an ROI guarantee with 100% of fees at risk.







The expansion comes amid growing demand for integrated virtual care solutions among plan sponsors, patients and providers. According to a



recent survey



, more than 70% of large employers are concerned about the siloed care experience due to the lack of coordination between virtual and community-based health care providers.





With thousands of customers and more than 93 million members, Teladoc Health has the scale and expertise to solve this challenge, and is uniquely positioned to improve coordination, drive employee benefits awareness and increase health engagement.





Teladoc Health’s unified app offers convenient single sign-on, guiding members directly to partners’ services with a seamless experience. In addition,



new provider platform capabilities



can support referrals to the appropriate partner services, based on the individual member’s benefits coverage and unique needs. Members gain simplified access to a broad spectrum of eligible healthcare services needed to achieve optimal health outcomes, while customers benefit from streamlined contracting, program administration and billing with Teladoc Health.





“We know that customers and members are looking for new ways to connect multi-condition healthcare needs across a growing ecosystem of solutions,” said Kelly Bliss, Teladoc Health President of U.S. Group Health. “Not only are we connecting our customers and members to best-in-class partners, but we’re also delivering a truly integrated experience, all on the innovative, industry-leading Teladoc Health app that they already trust for primary care, cardiometabolic care, mental health and complex needs.”





Plan sponsors can contract with the new partners directly through Teladoc Health. To learn more about connected care partners, click



here



.







About Teladoc Health







Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit



www.teladochealth.com



.







Media:







Lou Serio







PR@teladochealth.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.