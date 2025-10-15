Teladoc Health Expands Clarity Platform With Workplace Safety Tool

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC recently introduced a solution that will form part of the company’s Clarity monitoring platform. Initially designed for use cases such as virtual patient sitting, Clarity now also includes features to support virtual intervention for workplace safety. The new solution aims at helping hospitals and health systems combat workplace violence.

Teladoc Health plans to begin rolling out the new workplace safety feature in partnership with selected hospitals and health systems during the first quarter of 2026.

The newly introduced functionality leverages video and audio analysis to interpret facial cues, recognize threatening gestures and identify hostile language. When a situation begins to escalate, the system sends real-time, intelligent alerts to relevant care teams and staff, allowing for timely and effective intervention. It can also pinpoint specific threats, such as someone intruding into a nurse’s personal space or tampering with vital medical equipment.

Moreover, the recent announcement seems to be a time-opportune one since workplace violence has become an increasingly serious concern for hospitals. Many healthcare professionals frequently encounter aggressive behavior, and such incidents are becoming more common. This persistent issue not only affects the well-being and safety of staff but also places a significant financial and operational burden on healthcare institutions.

Benefits of the Recent Move for Teladoc Health

The Clarity platform integrates advanced AI-driven software, hardware and services to support care teams in proactively managing care environments and ensuring rapid deployment of appropriate resources. The lucrativeness of the platform is expected to get a boost as a result of the recent capability addition.

This may attract more hospitals and health systems to opt for the Clarity platform and subsequently boost Teladoc Health’s revenues in the days ahead.

Teladoc Health’s virtual integrated care solutions represent a unified, data-driven healthcare ecosystem that connects physical, mental and chronic care management through a scalable digital platform. To upgrade this suite, Teladoc continually invests in innovations like AI-powered health nudges, expanded device compatibility and enhanced digital engagement features.

In March 2025, TDOC introduced new enhancements to its proprietary care delivery platform, Prism, as a result of which it now features improved data integration and administrative tools that automatically identify and highlight recommended screenings and diagnostic assessments.

TDOC’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Teladoc Health have gained 29.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 1.2% growth. TDOC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BCRX and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IRWD, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Exact Sciences’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 329.87%. The consensus estimate for EXAS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share. A loss of 23 cents per share was incurred in the prior year. The consensus mark for revenues implies an improvement of 14.4% from the year-ago figure.

The consensus estimate for EXAS’ 2025 earnings has moved 9.1% north in the past 60 days. Shares of Exact Sciences have gained 43.3% in the past six months.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, matched the mark once and missed the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 95.83%. The consensus estimate for BCRX’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 10 cents per share. A loss of 42 cents per share was incurred in the prior year. The consensus mark for revenues suggests growth of 38.6% from the year-ago figure.

The consensus estimate for BCRX’s 2025 earnings has moved 11.1% north in the past 60 days. Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals have declined 11.1% in the past six months.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark thrice, the average surprise being 115.56%. The consensus estimate for IRWD’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 16 cents per share, which indicates a fourfold increase from the year-ago figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IRWD’s 2025 earnings has moved 23.1% north in the past 60 days. Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals have rallied 97.3% in the past six months.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.