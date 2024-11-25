Teladoc Health Expands AI Virtual Sitter Solution To Enhance Patient Care And Safety, Shares Rise

(RTTNews) - Teladoc Health (TDOC), a multinational telemedicine and virtual healthcare company, announced on Monday the launch of an advanced AI-enabled Virtual Sitter solution designed to improve patient safety and support hospitals and health systems in delivering more efficient care.

The new AI capabilities are designed to help reduce falls, a major concern in hospitals, with nearly 1 million patients affected annually.

The enhanced Virtual Sitter solution uses AI-powered motion detection and pose estimation to monitor patients and detect movement that could lead to falls. This allows remote staff to intervene faster, improving patient safety.

The technology enables a single remote staff member to monitor 25 percent more patients, increasing healthcare team capacity.

This innovation builds on Teladoc's broader suite of inpatient connected care solutions, which include virtual nursing, physician consults, and hybrid care services aimed at reducing administrative burdens and improving clinician and patient satisfaction.

Teladoc's President of Hospitals and Health Systems, Andy Puterbaugh, highlighted that the integration of AI is accelerating the company's impact on healthcare, supporting continuous improvements in patient care delivery.

The AI-enhanced Virtual Sitter is now available and being implemented with select clients, marking a significant step forward in Teladoc Health's mission to enhance virtual care solutions across hospitals and health systems.

TDOC is currently trading at $11.65, up 9.75%.

