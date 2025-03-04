Teladoc Health Enhances Prism Platform with New Capabilities to Strengthen Care Coordination and Improve Patient Outcomes

Teladoc Health enhances its Prism platform, improving care coordination with digital partners and expanding capabilities for clinicians and patients.

Teladoc Health has announced enhancements to its proprietary care delivery platform, Prism, aimed at improving coordination with digital health partners and community care providers. The new capabilities include advanced referral options for clinicians to both Teladoc's digital and in-person care services, facilitating better population health management through data insights that help close care gaps. These updates are part of Teladoc’s strategy to increase service usage and enhance healthcare outcomes. Enhancements involve new data integrations, support for clinicians in managing patient eligibility, increased referrals to in-network providers, and AI-enabled tools for efficient clinical documentation. The platform currently serves over 93 million Americans, emphasizing Teladoc’s commitment to innovation and improving the virtual healthcare experience.

Potential Positives

Introduction of new capabilities to the Prism care delivery platform enhances Teladoc Health's ability to coordinate care with digital health partners, improving patient experience.

40% year-over-year increase in referrals to Teladoc Health services demonstrates the effectiveness of the platform's enhancements.

Integration of AI-enabled tools for clinical documentation improves efficiency and quality of care, supporting clinicians in patient interactions.

Access for over 93 million Americans to Teladoc Health products showcases the company's large market reach and potential for growth in virtual care services.

Potential Negatives

Despite the announcement of new capabilities, the press release lacks specific details on how these enhancements will address existing challenges or competition in the virtual care market, potentially raising concerns about the company's responsiveness to industry pressures.

The increase in referrals to Teladoc services may indicate a growing need for their services that could imply previous deficiencies in engagement or marketing effectiveness.

The release does not provide metrics on patient satisfaction or outcomes, which are critical indicators of the company's operational success and influence stakeholders' confidence.

FAQ

What is Teladoc Health's latest platform enhancement?

Teladoc Health announced new capabilities for its Prism care delivery platform to improve care coordination with partners and providers.

How does Prism improve virtual care visits?

The Prism platform uses data insights and AI to support clinicians, enhance referrals, and close care gaps effectively.

Who benefits from the new capabilities of the Prism platform?

Both clinicians and patients benefit, as it facilitates advanced referrals and improves the overall quality of care delivered.

What impact does Teladoc's technology have on referral rates?

Teladoc Health's care team referrals to its services have increased by 40% year over year due to the new technology enhancements.

How does Teladoc ensure quick access to virtual care?

A machine learning algorithm matches members with state-licensed clinicians within minutes, facilitating timely virtual urgent care visits.

$TDOC Insider Trading Activity

$TDOC insiders have traded $TDOC stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FERNANDO M. RODRIGUES (President of BetterHelp) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,964 shares for an estimated $249,902 .

. MALA MURTHY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,533 shares for an estimated $167,439 .

. ANDREW TURITZ (EVP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,390 shares for an estimated $162,396 .

. ADAM C VANDERVOORT (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,821 shares for an estimated $67,936 .

. CARLOS NUENO (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,279 shares for an estimated $60,948 .

. KELLY BLISS (President, U.S. Group Health) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,937 shares for an estimated $32,114 .

. THOMAS MCKINLEY purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $30,756

MICHAEL WILLEM WATERS (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 4,218 shares for an estimated $30,217

STEPHANY VERSTRAETE (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) sold 2,083 shares for an estimated $14,922

ARNNON GESHURI (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) sold 1,795 shares for an estimated $12,859

DANIEL TRENCHER (CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER) sold 1,777 shares for an estimated $12,730

VIDYA RAMAN-TANGELLA (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,582 shares for an estimated $11,378 .

. NIKOLAOS P. NANIS (Chief Technology Officer) sold 1,033 shares for an estimated $7,400

JAMES L. CAVE (INTERIM CAO) sold 555 shares for an estimated $3,976

$TDOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $TDOC stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PURCHASE, NY, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today announced new capabilities to its purpose-built, proprietary care delivery platform, called Prism, that will strengthen its ability to coordinate care with digital health partners and community care providers. New benefits to clinicians and patients include advanced referrals to Teladoc Health’s digital and in-person care partners, while also increasing the value of each virtual care visit, using data insights to support clinicians in closing care gaps and improving population health for sponsoring employers and health plans.





The announcement is part of Teladoc Health’s integrated care segment strategy to grow usage of its services to deepen its impact on healthcare outcomes. Building on the strong foundation of Teladoc Health’s industry-leading platform, the new advancements empower care teams with data and responsible AI to improve the care provider experience and increase the value of each virtual care visit.





Platform enhancements include:









New data integrations and clinician administrative support capabilities



that automatically surface recommended screenings and diagnostic evaluations, empowering Teladoc care teams with more information to evaluate and resolve gaps at the point of care.



that automatically surface recommended screenings and diagnostic evaluations, empowering Teladoc care teams with more information to evaluate and resolve gaps at the point of care.





New ability





for coaches and clinicians to view members’ eligibility and make seamless referrals to Teladoc Health’s Connected Care Partners.



Notably, Teladoc Health’s care team referrals to other clinically appropriate Teladoc Health services increased +40% year over year, enabled by similar technology enhancements.



Notably, Teladoc Health’s care team referrals to other clinically appropriate Teladoc Health services increased +40% year over year, enabled by similar technology enhancements.





New expanded ability for Teladoc Health care teams to make closed-loop referrals to in-network community care providers,



a capability that was previously only available in Teladoc Health’s Primary360 program.



a capability that was previously only available in Teladoc Health’s Primary360 program.





New AI-enabled clinical





transcription tools



to help care teams capture and structure notes in real time, making high-quality documentation more efficient.







“The new platform capabilities represent a significant advancement in the delivery of high-quality virtually-enabled health care, rooted in our commitment to innovation and clinical excellence,” said Kelly Bliss, Teladoc Health President of U.S. Group Health. “Our care platform empowers our providers to see more and know more, so that they can do more for each member.”





Teladoc Health’s proprietary care delivery platform has long been a differentiator for the company because of its unmatched scale and its ability to deliver a broad spectrum of high-quality virtual care services. Today, more than 93 million Americans have access to at least one Teladoc Health product or service through their health plan or employer.





The platform provides clinicians and health coaches with secure electronic medical records and related technology that support millions of high-quality patient interactions each year, all while supporting quick, 24/7 access to members. A patent-pending machine learning algorithm enables the company to match a member with an available state-licensed clinician within minutes of a virtual visit request, and as a result, 90% of Teladoc Health’s virtual urgent care visits occur within thirty minutes of a member’s outreach. The platform also helps Teladoc Health expert health coaches utilize 24/7 monitoring data and receive alerts that enable member outreach within minutes of a high or low glucose event.







About Teladoc Health







Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit



www.teladochealth.com



.







