TELADOC HEALTH Earnings Results: $TDOC Reports Quarterly Earnings

TELADOC HEALTH ($TDOC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, beating estimates of -$0.34 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $629,370,000, missing estimates of $631,568,128 by $-2,198,128.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TDOC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TELADOC HEALTH Insider Trading Activity

TELADOC HEALTH insiders have traded $TDOC stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MALA MURTHY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,863 shares for an estimated $329,182 .

. FERNANDO M. RODRIGUES (President of BetterHelp) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,688 shares for an estimated $316,601 .

. ADAM C VANDERVOORT (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,015 shares for an estimated $140,512 .

. CARLOS NUENO (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,545 shares for an estimated $130,581 .

. KELLY BLISS (President, U.S. Group Health) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,510 shares for an estimated $104,106.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TELADOC HEALTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of TELADOC HEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TELADOC HEALTH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDOC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for TELADOC HEALTH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TDOC forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.