Teladoc Health Broadens Virtual Care Reach Through Walmart Platform

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC is widening its footprint in the U.S. virtual healthcare market through a new collaboration with Walmart’s Better Care Services platform. The partnership allows Walmart customers to access Teladoc’s virtual urgent care, dermatology and nutrition services, offering both insured and cash-pay options. The move strengthens TDOC’s efforts to expand affordable healthcare access while leveraging Walmart’s massive nationwide consumer network.

Under this partnership, Walmart customers can connect with healthcare providers for a cash-pay price of $89 per visit. Services include around-the-clock treatment for common illnesses such as flu symptoms, urinary tract infections and sinus infections, along with dermatology consultations and personalized nutrition support. Prescriptions can also be fulfilled through Walmart pharmacies, with same-day delivery available in several markets.

The partnership reflects a broader industry trend in which healthcare providers are teaming up with major retailers to make medical services more accessible and convenient for consumers. Teladoc Health has been expanding its presence across widely used consumer platforms, and Walmart’s extensive customer base may help the company strengthen its reach among uninsured and cost-conscious individuals. Earlier in 2026, Walmart also introduced TDOC’s BetterHelp mental health services on its Better Care Services platform.

It reflects how retailers are playing a larger role in healthcare delivery by expanding beyond traditional pharmacy services into virtual care and wellness support. Companies are increasingly building connected healthcare ecosystems that combine medical consultations, prescription access and preventive care solutions in one place. These partnerships could support broader adoption of telehealth services as companies seek more sustainable growth opportunities in an increasingly competitive market.

For Teladoc Health, the Walmart partnership could provide a key long-term growth catalyst as the company works to strengthen revenue momentum and expand consumer adoption. The ability to offer convenient care alongside pharmacy fulfillment may improve customer retention and recurring usage.

TDOC’s Price Performance

Over the past year, TDOC shares have risen 7.6%, outperforming the industry’s decline of 0.8%.



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TDOC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

TDOC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Globus Medical, Inc. GMED, Electromed, Inc. ELMD and BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Globus Medical’s current-year earnings of $4.74 per share has witnessed one upward revision in the past seven days, against no movement in the opposite direction. Globus Medical beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 26.3%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $3.2 billion, suggesting 8.8% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Electromed’s current-year earnings of $1.20 per share has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days, against no movement in the opposite direction. Electromed beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 20.1%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $74 million, suggesting 15.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BrightSpring Health Services’ current-year earnings of $1.64 per share has witnessed five upward revisions in the past 30 days, against no movement in the opposite direction. BrightSpring Health Services beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 14.6%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $15.1 billion, suggesting 16.6% year-over-year growth.

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Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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