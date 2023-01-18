Markets
TDOC

Teladoc Health Axes 6% Of Staff; To Take $17 Mln In Charges In 2023

January 18, 2023 — 08:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), a telemedicine and virtual healthcare provider, said on Wednesday in a filing that as part of its cost reduction measures, the company has pruned around six percent workforce in the fourth-quarter.

Towards this, Teladoc Health incurred pre-tax charges of around $4.4 million for fourth quarter. For the fiscal 2023, the company expects to again incur approximately $17 million in pre-tax charges.

"Of the aggregate amount of pre-tax charges that the Company estimates it will incur in 2023, approximately $10 million are expected to result in future cash expenditures related to the workforce reductions," the company said in a statement.

In addition to these charges, the healthcare provider expects a reduction in stock-based compensation of around $6 million in the first quarter, which is related to the forfeited stock awards.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TDOC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.