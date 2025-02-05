News & Insights

Markets
TDOC

Teladoc Health To Acquire Catapult Health For Upfront Of Up To $65 Mln

February 05, 2025 — 08:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), a telemedicine and virtual healthcare company, Wednesday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Catapult Health.

The agreement is for $65 million in cash, with up to $5 million in additional payments based on performance. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

Upon closing, Catapult Health will be part of Teladoc Health's Integrated Care segment.

The Catapult Health acquisition aims to enhance early health condition detection, connect Teladoc Health members with quality care, and improve health outcomes in care management.

In the pre-market trading, Teladoc Health is 0.10% higher at $10.42 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TDOC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.