Teladoc Health To Acquire Catapult Health For Upfront Of Up To $65 Mln

(RTTNews) - Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), a telemedicine and virtual healthcare company, Wednesday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Catapult Health.

The agreement is for $65 million in cash, with up to $5 million in additional payments based on performance. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

Upon closing, Catapult Health will be part of Teladoc Health's Integrated Care segment.

The Catapult Health acquisition aims to enhance early health condition detection, connect Teladoc Health members with quality care, and improve health outcomes in care management.

In the pre-market trading, Teladoc Health is 0.10% higher at $10.42 on the New York Stock Exchange.

