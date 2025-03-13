Teladoc Expands Specialty Care Access With Carrum Health Partnership

Teladoc Health TDOC recently announced its partnership with Carrum Health in a bid to streamline specialty care access. This collaboration aims to provide Teladoc’s extensive employer client base and 93 million members with seamless access to Carrum’s high-quality provider network.

With healthcare costs rising at an estimated 8% in 2025, employers are seeking cost-effective and well-integrated healthcare solutions. The partnership with Carrum Health allows Teladoc to enhance its Connected Care program, ensuring that employer clients can adopt Carrum’s COE network without additional procurement burdens. Through prebuilt clinical, digital, and data integrations, Teladoc will improve care coordination, increase engagement, and ultimately drive down healthcare expenses.

This move bodes well for Teladoc as its existing app, already trusted for primary care, mental health, and chronic disease management, will now incorporate Carrum’s specialty care services, ensuring a unified and user-friendly experience for members. The single sign-on feature will simplify referrals for eligible members needing surgery, cancer care, or substance use treatment, significantly reducing friction in accessing high-quality care.

This move is expected to strengthen Teladoc’s competitive edge in the virtual care market by providing an even more comprehensive healthcare ecosystem. The ability to offer fully integrated specialty care solutions through a single platform enhances employer adoption, driving new business opportunities and revenue growth.

TDOC’s Price Performance

TDOC shares have risen 5.5% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 16.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Teladoc currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Medical sector are Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. MD, The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG and Addus HomeCare Corporation ADUS. While Pediatrix Medical currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Ensign and Addus HomeCare carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pediatrix Medical’s current-year earnings increased 3 cents in the past week. MD beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 19.4%. The consensus mark for its current-year revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ensign’s current-year earnings indicates 13.5% year-over-year growth. ENSG beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 1.5%. The consensus mark for revenues implies a 14.3% increase from the year-ago period.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current-year earnings indicates a 13.5% increase from the year-ago reported figure. ADUS beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, with an average surprise of 5.8%. The consensus mark for its current-year revenues is pegged at $1.4 billion, which indicates 21.7% year-over-year growth.

