Teladoc Enhances Virtual Sitter With AI for Improved Care Delivery

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC upgraded its Virtual Sitter solution by infusing new AI-powered enhancements. The enhanced solution is now available commercially and has already been adopted by select clients.

The TDOC solution employs sophisticated, pre-trained algorithms, motion detection and pose estimation to identify patient movements that may lead to falls, allowing for quicker responses by bedside staff. The new technology, integrated within Teladoc’s TV Pro devices, utilizes local processing power to bolster the security of Protected Health Information and enhance system performance.

The usage of AI technology enables a single remote staff member to oversee up to 25% more patients. This, in turn, is expected to expand the capacity of healthcare inpatient teams, elevate patient safety, mitigate workforce challenges and improve care delivery across hospitals and health systems.

The recent announcement also seems to be a time opportune one since around 1 million hospitalized patients suffer from falls annually, with more than 30% sustaining serious injuries. The CDC reports that these incidents incur about $50 billion in medical expenses each year, further burdening hospitals.

Rationale Behind the Latest Move

The latest advancement to the Virtual Sitter solution is part of Teladoc’s efforts to upgrade its suite of inpatient connected care solutions that enable virtual nursing, physician consultations, interpretive services and other hybrid care services. These solutions aim to alleviate the administrative workload of bedside staff while improving satisfaction for both healthcare providers and patients.

The lucrativeness of the enhanced solution is expected to fetch higher members to TDOC and subsequently, boost its top line in the days ahead.

In March, Teladoc enhanced its weight management capabilities in a bid to offer a personalized health and medical care program to keep an eye on minimizing care costs related to obesity and promoting healthy weight loss.

TDOC’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Teladoc have gained 68.8% in the past three months against the industry’s 12.3% decline. TDOC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

