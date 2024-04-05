Teladoc CEO Gorevic Steps Down; CFO Mala Murthy Named Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) announced on Friday that Chief Executive Officer Jason Gorevic is leaving the company with immediate effect.

The Board has named Mala Murthy as the interim CEO while they look for a permanent replacement for Gorevic.

Mala Murthy has been the chief financial officer of the company since 2019 and will remain in this position during the transition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.