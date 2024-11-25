Teladoc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Teladoc (TDOC) with 19,909 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 4 points to 73.24%. 11/29 weekly 11 calls and Jan-25 15 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.12. Earnings are expected on February 26th.

