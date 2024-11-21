Teladoc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Teladoc (TDOC) with 22,066 calls trading, 6x expected, and implied vol increasing over 5 points to 67.26%. 11/22 weekly 10 calls and Jan-25 12.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 15,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.05. Earnings are expected on February 26th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TDOC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.