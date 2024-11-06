Teladoc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Teladoc (TDOC) with 39,957 calls trading, 8x expected, and implied vol increasing over 4 points to 71.54%. 11/8 weekly 10 calls and 11/8 weekly 9.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 36,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.02. Earnings are expected on February 26th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TDOC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.