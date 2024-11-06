Teladoc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Teladoc (TDOC) with 39,957 calls trading, 8x expected, and implied vol increasing over 4 points to 71.54%. 11/8 weekly 10 calls and 11/8 weekly 9.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 36,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.02. Earnings are expected on February 26th.
Read More on TDOC:
- Teladoc price target raised to $12 from $10 at Deutsche Bank
- Teladoc price target lowered to $14 from $17 at Canaccord
- Teladoc price target raised to $11 from $10 at Cantor Fitzgerald
- Teladoc price target lowered to $8 from $9 at TD Cowen
- Teladoc price target raised to $12 from $10 at Barclays
