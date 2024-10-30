Teladoc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Teladoc (TDOC) with 4,274 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 4 points to 87.50%. 11/1 weekly 9 calls and 11/1 weekly 8 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.39. Earnings are expected on October 30th.

