Teladoc Boosts Weight Care Access With LillyDirect, Aids Growth

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC recently announced that it is expanding access to clinically responsible weight management treatments by integrating with Eli Lilly’s LillyDirect pharmacy partner, Gifthealth. This strategic move is set to benefit Teladoc’s Comprehensive Weight Care, as it enhances accessibility to FDA-approved Zepbound for eligible members seeking effective weight management solutions.

The integration will streamline the prescription, fulfillment, and delivery process for Teladoc’s members who are prescribed Zepbound for obesity. With direct access to LillyDirect, members without insurance coverage for GLP-1 medications can now receive affordable and reliable weight management treatments at home. This offering is expected to drive higher patient engagement and sustained outcomes, supporting Teladoc’s mission to deliver evidence-based and affordable care.

Teladoc’s Comprehensive Weight Care program already offers multidisciplinary support, including personalized lifestyle coaching, mental health support, and access to registered dietitians. Adding seamless access to Zepbound strengthens the program’s value proposition and eliminates major barriers to accessing FDA-approved medications. This move will not only improve health outcomes but also boost member retention and engagement within the weight care segment.

By capitalizing on the growing demand for GLP-1 medications and offering end-to-end support for weight management, Teladoc is poised to strengthen its market position in the obesity care space. This strategic partnership is expected to contribute positively to the company’s overall growth trajectory and improve health outcomes for members nationwide. Revenues in the Integrated Care segment are expected to witness 0-3% year-over-year growth in 2025.

TDOC’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Teladoc Health have gained 19.5% in the past six months against the industry’s 12.9% decline. TDOC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH, The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BMRN. While Option Care currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Ensign Group and BioMarin Pharmaceutical carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Option Care’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 15.91%. The consensus estimate for OPCH’s 2025 earnings indicates a rise of 38.2%, while the consensus mark for revenues implies an improvement of 8.3% from the corresponding year-ago figures.

Ensign Group’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.48%. The consensus estimate for ENSG’s 2025 earnings indicates a rise of 13.5% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues indicates growth of 14.3% from the year-ago figure.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 32.36%. The consensus estimate for BMRN’s 2025 earnings indicates a rise of 20.5%, while the consensus mark for revenues implies an improvement of 10% from the corresponding year-ago figures.

