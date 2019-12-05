Teladoc Adds to its Services With Tailored Nutrition Plans

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC continued the extension of its clinical services with the launch of Teladoc Nutrition, a series of customized nutrition counselling solutions accompanied with specialized care from a registered dietitian.



Lack of proper diet is one of the major reasons for complicated health situations among Americans. With this virtual access to nutrition services, the company’s current suite of healthcare solutions is expected to encourage better long-term health outcomes.



The company is also likely to lower overall medical expenditure with this strategic move, especially for patients with chronic and complex health conditions.



This action will benefit patients through an array of enhanced clinical services offered by Teladoc, which in turn, would enrich their experiences and produce better health results. A personalized nutrition plan would cater to their individual unique health needs.



Members availing this nutrition service will directly work with accredited registered dietitians (RDs) compared with nutritionists or wellness coaches. They will assess clinical nutrition requirements and plan personalized programs on the basis of updated, science-based guidelines congruent with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. These services even help reduce long-term medical costs.



This service will broaden Teladoc’s existing portfolio of products and services including clinical conditions, telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support plus platform and program services.



The company is fast gaining ground in the rapidly growing telehealth services industry in the United States with ample scope to flourish owing to rising health care costs following inefficient care, duplication of services, significant waste and extreme variation in access, cost and quality of care.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock have surged 43.5% in a year’s time against the industry’s decline of 19.3%.





Stocks to Consider



Investors interested in the medical sector can take a look at some better-ranked stocks like LHC Group, Inc. LHCG, Amedisys, Inc. AMED and CRH Medical Corporation CRHM.



LHC Group specializes in the post-acute continuum of care, primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and average four-quarter beat of 8.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Amedisys provides healthcare services in the United States. In the trailing four quarters, the company’s average beat was 21.1%. It sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



CRH Medical Corporation delivers products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. In the last four quarters, the company’s average beat was 50%. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



