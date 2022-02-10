TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) May Not Be Profitable But It Seems To Be Managing Its Debt Just Fine, Anyway

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is TELA Bio's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that TELA Bio had US$31.3m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$53.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$22.3m.

NasdaqGM:TELA Debt to Equity History February 10th 2022

How Strong Is TELA Bio's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that TELA Bio had liabilities of US$9.38m due within a year, and liabilities of US$31.7m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$53.6m as well as receivables valued at US$3.57m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$16.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that TELA Bio has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, TELA Bio boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine TELA Bio's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year TELA Bio wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 54%, to US$27m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is TELA Bio?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year TELA Bio had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$28m of cash and made a loss of US$32m. But at least it has US$22.3m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. TELA Bio's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with TELA Bio , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.