TELA

Tela Bio Launches OviTex IHR In U.S.

April 15, 2024 — 08:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Monday, Tela Bio, Inc. (TELA) launched the OviTex Inguinal Hernia Repair Reinforced Tissue Matrix in the United States.

This product is designed specifically for laparoscopic and robotic-assisted procedures for inguinal hernia repair.

The company stated that OviTex IHR is an extension of the current OviTex line, which is a strengthened biologic composed of layers of ovine rumen interwoven with a precise amount of polymer suture to increase strength while reducing the long-term polymer presence.

