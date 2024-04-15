Tela Bio Launches OviTex IHR In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Monday, Tela Bio, Inc. (TELA) launched the OviTex Inguinal Hernia Repair Reinforced Tissue Matrix in the United States.

This product is designed specifically for laparoscopic and robotic-assisted procedures for inguinal hernia repair.

The company stated that OviTex IHR is an extension of the current OviTex line, which is a strengthened biologic composed of layers of ovine rumen interwoven with a precise amount of polymer suture to increase strength while reducing the long-term polymer presence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.