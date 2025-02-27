TELA Bio, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 20, 2025

TELA Bio will report Q4 2024 financial results on March 20, 2025, with a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

TELA Bio, Inc. announced they will release their fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 20, 2025, with a conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

The announcement of the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results signifies transparency and allows stakeholders to assess the company's performance.

The planned conference call and webcast provide a platform for management to engage with investors and communicate updates, indicating a commitment to open dialogue.

Focus on innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions positions TELA Bio favorably within the medical technology market and emphasizes its dedicated approach to patient care.

The announcement of Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results may signal current financial instability if the results are poor, leading to investor concern.

The reliance on forward-looking statements may expose the company to scrutiny, especially if anticipated outcomes are not met, impacting investor trust.

Forward-looking statements suggest uncertainties and risks that could negatively affect the company's perceived stability and future performance.

When will TELA Bio announce its fourth quarter 2024 financial results?

The fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be announced on March 20, 2025.

What time is the TELA Bio conference call scheduled?

The conference call will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET on March 20, 2025.

How can I access the TELA Bioearnings conference call

Investors can register online to listen to the conference call and access the webcast on TELA's investor website.

What is TELA Bio's focus as a medical technology company?

TELA Bio specializes in innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that prioritize patients' anatomy and natural healing.

Where can I find more information about TELA Bio?

For detailed information, visit TELA Bio's official website at www.telabio.com.

$TELA Insider Trading Activity

$TELA insiders have traded $TELA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TELA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTONY KOBLISH (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 88,888 shares for an estimated $199,998

ROBERTO CUCA (COO and CFO) purchased 64,444 shares for an estimated $144,999

PAUL TALMO (Chief Technology Officer) purchased 22,222 shares for an estimated $49,999

GREGORY A. FIRESTONE (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 6,666 shares for an estimated $14,998

$TELA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $TELA stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA Bio") (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions, today announced that the Company will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 20, 2025. TELA Bio’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.







Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details







Investors interested in listening to the conference call should



register online



. Participants are required to register a day in advance or at minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. A live webcast and replay can be accessed via the



Events & Presentations



page of the investor section of TELA's website.







About TELA Bio, Inc.







TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient's natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit



www.telabio.com.









Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations are forward-looking statements and reflect the current beliefs of TELA Bio's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at



www.sec.gov,



including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and TELA Bio assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.







Investor Contact







Louisa Smith







ir@telabio.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.