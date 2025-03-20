TELA BIO Earnings Results: $TELA Reports Quarterly Earnings

TELA BIO ($TELA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, missing estimates of -$0.23 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $17,650,000, missing estimates of $23,629,728 by $-5,979,728.

TELA BIO Insider Trading Activity

TELA BIO insiders have traded $TELA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TELA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTONY KOBLISH (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 88,888 shares for an estimated $199,998

ROBERTO CUCA (COO and CFO) purchased 64,444 shares for an estimated $144,999

PAUL TALMO (Chief Technology Officer) purchased 22,222 shares for an estimated $49,999

GREGORY A. FIRESTONE (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 6,666 shares for an estimated $14,998

TELA BIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of TELA BIO stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TELA BIO Government Contracts

We have seen $176,800 of award payments to $TELA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

TELA BIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TELA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

Lake Street issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/04/2024

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024

