TELA Bio Appoints Jeffrey Blizard as President to Drive Growth and Innovation

Quiver AI Summary

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company specializing in soft-tissue reconstruction solutions, has announced the appointment of Jeffrey Blizard as President, effective immediately. Blizard, who previously served on the company's Board of Directors, possesses significant industry experience, having led successful teams at Abiomed and other leading medtech companies. TELA Bio's CEO, Antony Koblish, emphasized that Blizard's leadership is crucial as the company enters a new growth phase, aiming to enhance its competitive edge in the market. Blizard expressed enthusiasm about joining TELA Bio, highlighting its innovative value in soft tissue reconstruction and his intent to strengthen customer relationships and drive the organization's success.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Jeffrey Blizard as President indicates a strategic leadership change aimed at enhancing the company's growth trajectory and competitive edge.

Mr. Blizard's previous success in growing the Surgical Division of Abiomed suggests he may drive significant commercial performance at TELA Bio.

Expansion of leadership with a respected figure in the medtech industry enhances the company's credibility and potential for attracting partnerships and investments.

Mr. Blizard's commitment to accelerating execution and deepening customer relationships signifies a proactive approach to strengthening market presence and customer satisfaction.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new President could indicate previous leadership challenges or changes within the company that may have caused instability.

The reliance on forward-looking statements suggests uncertainty regarding future performance, which may raise concerns for investors.

Emphasis on the need to "compete and win in a dynamic market" implies that the company may be facing significant competitive pressures.

FAQ

Who is the new President of TELA Bio?

Jeffrey Blizard has been appointed President of TELA Bio, effective immediately.

What experience does Jeffrey Blizard bring to TELA Bio?

Mr. Blizard has extensive experience in the medical technology sector, including leadership roles at Abiomed, Medtronic, and Intuitive Surgical.

What is TELA Bio's focus as a company?

TELA Bio focuses on innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that prioritize patient anatomy preservation and restoration.

How did Antony Koblish describe this leadership change?

Antony Koblish, CEO, stated it is an important inflection point that will enhance TELA Bio's growth and market competitiveness.

Where can I find more information about TELA Bio?

For more information, visit TELA Bio’s official website at www.telabio.com.

$TELA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $TELA stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MALVERN, Pa., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. (“TELA Bio”), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Blizard as President of TELA Bio, effective immediately. Mr. Blizard, who has served on TELA Bio’s Board of Directors for the past year, brings deep industry experience and proven leadership to this expanded role.





“This is an important inflection point for TELA Bio,” said Antony Koblish, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TELA Bio. “As we move into the next phase of our growth trajectory, we believe the addition of Jeff—a highly respected leader with a track record of scaling businesses and inspiring teams—will amplify our ability to compete and win in a dynamic market. We are confident that this leadership evolution will drive meaningful commercial performance and reinforce our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers, partners, and shareholders.”





Mr. Blizard joins TELA Bio from Abiomed, a Johnson & Johnson company, where he served as Global Head of Surgical Sales. Under his leadership, the Surgical Division of Abiomed grew substantially over multiple years. In addition, he brings extensive commercial experience from leading medtech companies including Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, and Boston Scientific.





“TELA Bio has built an extraordinary foundation and a differentiated portfolio that is redefining soft tissue reconstruction,” said Jeffrey Blizard, newly appointed President of TELA Bio. “I’m thrilled to join a mission-driven team with such momentum and look forward to working alongside our talented leadership and commercial teams to accelerate execution, deepen customer relationships, and scale our impact.”







About TELA Bio, Inc.







TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient’s natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit





www.telabio.com





.







Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations are forward-looking statements and reflect the current beliefs of TELA Bio’s management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the “Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at



www.sec.gov



, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and TELA Bio assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.







Investor Contact







Louisa Smith







ir@telabio.com





