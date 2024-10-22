Tela Bio announces common stock offering, no amount given

Tela Bio (TELA) announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock to investors who so choose, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. Tela intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for general corporate purposes, including but not limited to sales and marketing, research and development activities, general and administrative matters, working capital and capital expenditures. Canaccord Genuity and Lake Street Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunners for the proposed offering.

