Tela Bio Announces Commercial Launch Of Liquifix Devices In U.S.

March 21, 2024 — 07:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tela Bio, Inc. (TELA) announced on Thursday the launch of Liquifix FIX8 Laparoscopic and Liquifix Precision Open Hernia Mesh Fixation Devices in the U.S.

These devices, produced by the U.K.-based Advanced Medical Solutions Ltd., are the only ones approved by the FDA for securing mesh and approximating peritoneal tissue using liquid anchors.

Liquifix FIX8 is recommended for minimally invasive femoral and inguinal hernia repairs, while Liquifix Precision is suitable for open femoral and inguinal hernia repairs.

The company said that both products aim to decrease the likelihood of mechanical tissue trauma by not penetrating patient tissue, enabling surgeons to attach the mesh while reducing the chance of complications.

