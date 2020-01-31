TEL vs. NJDCY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Electronics - Miscellaneous Components stocks are likely familiar with TE Connectivity (TEL) and Nidec Corp. (NJDCY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, TE Connectivity is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Nidec Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This means that TEL's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

TEL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.53, while NJDCY has a forward P/E of 43.95. We also note that TEL has a PEG ratio of 1.73. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NJDCY currently has a PEG ratio of 4.13.

Another notable valuation metric for TEL is its P/B ratio of 3.03. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NJDCY has a P/B of 4.21.

These metrics, and several others, help TEL earn a Value grade of B, while NJDCY has been given a Value grade of D.

TEL stands above NJDCY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that TEL is the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.