TEL to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's Why the Stock is a Buy Right Now

TE Connectivity TEL is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings results on July 23.



TEL expects fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $2.06 per share, suggesting 8% year-over-year growth. This forecast includes a 4-cent impact from the Richards acquisition (roughly neutral to adjusted earnings) and tariff impact, as well as tax headwinds. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.08 per share, up a penny over the past 30 days, and indicates 8.9% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



TE Connectivity expects net sales of approximately $4.30 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, indicating roughly 5% year-over-year growth organically. Contribution from Richards acquisition ($70 million) and 2% price related to tariff recovery benefits top-line growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales is pegged at $4.29 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.8%.



TE Connectivity beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and was in line in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 3.25%.



TE Connectivity Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

TE Connectivity Ltd. price-eps-surprise | TE Connectivity Ltd. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Consider for TEL’s Q3 Earnings

TE Connectivity’s third-quarter 2025 performance is expected to have benefited from stronger order volumes. TEL reported orders exceeding $4.25 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, which increased 6% both year over year and sequentially. This momentum is expected to have continued in the fiscal third quarter.



TE Connectivity is seeing strong growth in the automotive sector, particularly within the electric and hybrid vehicle markets, in Asia. With content per vehicle being 1.5 times higher for hybrids and twice as much for full EVs compared to internal combustion engine vehicles, TE Connectivity is well-positioned to capture increasing value as the industry transitions toward electrification. TEL expects 20% growth in hybrid and electric vehicle production, with roughly 80% of that production occurring in Asia in the remaining half of the fiscal year.



However, automotive weakness in Europe and North America has been a headwind for TEL’s Transportation Solutions (55.9% of second-quarter fiscal 2025 sales). The company expects global content growth to be at the low end of its 4 to 6-point range for the second half of the fiscal year.



The Commercial Transportation business is expected to remain sluggish in the to-be-reported quarter. Weakness in the broader industrial markets in Europe and North America is expected to hurt the Sensors business.



TE Connectivity’s Industrial segment (44.1% of second-quarter fiscal 2025 sales) is expected to have benefited from strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) applications, Energy, and Aerospace, Defense and Marine. Although higher tariffs are a concern for TEL’s Industrial segment, the company’s localized manufacturing footprint minimizes tariff impact, which bodes well for margin expansion.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the exact case here.



TE Connectivity currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.26% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Amphenol APH currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.32% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Amphenol is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on July 23. Amphenol shares have jumped 48.8% year to date (YTD).



Enovix Corporation ENVX currently has an Earnings ESP of +10.45% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Enovix is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on July 31. Enovix shares have jumped 42.9% YTD.



Lam Research LRCX has an Earnings ESP of +2.71% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Lam Research is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on July 30.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.