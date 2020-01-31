TEL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $92.56, changing hands as low as $91.82 per share. TE Connectivity Ltd shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEL's low point in its 52 week range is $79.54 per share, with $101 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.17. The TEL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.