TEL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $128.47, changing hands as high as $129.62 per share. TE Connectivity Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TEL's low point in its 52 week range is $111.94 per share, with $146.595 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.52. The TEL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
