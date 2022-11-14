TEL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $125.89, changing hands as high as $127.26 per share. TE Connectivity Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEL's low point in its 52 week range is $104.76 per share, with $166.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $126.25. The TEL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

