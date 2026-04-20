TEL Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

TE Connectivity TEL is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings results on April 22.



TEL expects second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings to be $2.65 per share, suggesting 20% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.70 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, and indicates 28.6% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



TE Connectivity expects net sales of approximately $4.7 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, indicating roughly 13% year-over-year growth on a reported basis and 6% on an organic basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter sales is pegged at $4.7 billion, suggesting 13.6% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



TE Connectivity beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.48%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

TE Connectivity Ltd. price-eps-surprise | TE Connectivity Ltd. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Consider for TEL’s Q2 Earnings

TE Connectivity’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 performance is expected to have benefited from strong order volumes. TEL reported orders of approximately $5.1 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, which increased 28% year over year and 9% sequentially. This momentum is expected to have continued in the fiscal second quarter.



In the Transportation segment (52.8% of fiscal first-quarter 2026 sales), TE Connectivity is well-positioned to capture increasing value as the industry transitions toward data connectivity and powertrain electrification.



TE Connectivity’s Industrial segment (47.2% of fiscal first-quarter 2026 sales) is expected to have benefited from strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) applications, Energy, Aerospace, Defense and Marine. The company’s to-be-reported results are expected to have benefited from strong demand from hyperscaler platforms.

What Our Model Says About TEL

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the exact case here.



TE Connectivity currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Sandisk SNDK has an Earnings ESP of +2.00% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Sandisk is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 30.



Audioeye AEYE has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. AEYE is likely to report its first-quarter 2026 results soon.



Extreme Networks EXTR has an Earnings ESP of +1.41% and a Zacks Rank #2. EXTR is set to report its third-quarter 2026 results on April 29.





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Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.