TEL Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

TE Connectivity TEL is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings results on Jan. 21.



TEL expects fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings to be $2.53 per share, suggesting 23% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.54 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, and indicates 30.3% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



TE Connectivity expects net sales of approximately $4.5 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, indicating roughly 17% year-over-year growth on a reported basis and 11% on an organic basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter sales is pegged at $4.51 billion, suggesting 17.5% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



TE Connectivity beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.5%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Consider for TEL’s Q1 Earnings

TE Connectivity’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 performance is expected to have benefited from strong order volumes. TEL reported orders of $4.7 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, which increased 22% year over year and 5% sequentially. This momentum is expected to have continued in the seasonally weaker fiscal first quarter.



In the Transportation segment (50.8% of fiscal fourth-quarter sales), TE Connectivity is well-positioned to capture increasing value as the industry transitions toward data connectivity and electrification of powertrain.



TE Connectivity’s Industrial segment (49.2% of fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 sales) is expected to have benefited from strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) applications, Energy, and Aerospace, Defense and Marine. The company’s to-be-reported results are expected to have benefited from strong demand from hyperscaler platforms.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the exact case here.



TE Connectivity currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

