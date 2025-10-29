Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TVAVF) Price Target Increased by 20.58% to 0.29

The average one-year price target for Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (OTCPK:TVAVF) has been revised to $0.29 / share. This is an increase of 20.58% from the prior estimate of $0.24 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.29 to a high of $0.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 96.01% from the latest reported closing price of $7.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TVAVF is 0.33%, an increase of 18.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.56% to 10,688K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 1,599K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,538K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,094K shares , representing a decrease of 36.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVAVF by 13.44% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,170K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,282K shares , representing a decrease of 9.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVAVF by 30.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 732K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares , representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVAVF by 38.55% over the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 665K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

