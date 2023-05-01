News & Insights

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange picks economist Kandel as new chair

May 01, 2023 — 04:43 am EDT

Written by Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, May 1 (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has appointed veteran Israeli economist and former advisor to the prime minister, Eugene Kandel, as its new chairperson, the bourse said on Monday in a regulatory filing.

The appointment still requires shareholder approval.

Kandel previously served as chair of Israel's National Economic Council and as an economic adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as CEO of Start-Up Nation Central a group connecting international business and government leaders with Israeli technologies.

