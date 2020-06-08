Tel Aviv shares opens 2% higher after labor action shutdown

Contributor
Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Tel Aviv share indexes opened 2% higher on Monday after a protest by its workers union shut down the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange for a day.

JERUSALEM, June 8 (Reuters) - Tel Aviv share indexes opened 2% higher on Monday after a protest by its workers union shut down the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange for a day.

The blue-chip Tel Aviv 35 .TA35 was up 2% and the broader Tel Aviv 125 .TA125 rose 1.7%.

The bourse on Sunday said it would remain shut after it was notified by the union that workers would take action to protest the breakdown of talks over an annual bonus payment from 2017.

The market, which is closed on Fridays, was expected to open sharply higher following big gains on Wall Street.

Government bond prices were down as much as 0.6% in early trading.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters