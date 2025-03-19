News & Insights

BioTech
TKNO

Teknova And Pluristyx Launch PluriFreeze Cryopreservation System To Streamline Cell Therapy

March 19, 2025 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alpha Teknova, Inc. (TKNO) and Pluristyx, Wednesday announced the launch of their proprietary PluriFreeze cryopreservation system, now available exclusively from Teknova.

The PluriFreeze system is designed to streamline the development and commercialization of allogeneic cell therapies.

The system includes two key components:

-- PluriFreeze Base, a cellular wash that mimics intracellular space and supports metabolic functions, and PluriFreeze PF10, a low viscosity freezing medium.

These products are fully synthetic and animal-origin-free, providing an ideal environment for cells to remain viable and functional during the entire product lifecycle.

Teknova will manufacture and distribute PluriFreeze in the U.S. and Canada, with the system available in both research-grade and GMP-grade versions.

The collaboration aims to provide cell therapy developers with an enhanced solution for the biopreservation of their products, ensuring scalability and efficiency across the workflow.

The PluriFreeze system is now available for purchase, with research-grade products starting at $240 per 100 mL bottle of PluriFreeze Base and $260 per 100 mL bottle of PluriFreeze PF10.

Currently, TKNO is trading at $5.58 down by 0.71 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TKNO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.