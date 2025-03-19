Teknova And Pluristyx Launch PluriFreeze Cryopreservation System To Streamline Cell Therapy

(RTTNews) - Alpha Teknova, Inc. (TKNO) and Pluristyx, Wednesday announced the launch of their proprietary PluriFreeze cryopreservation system, now available exclusively from Teknova.

The PluriFreeze system is designed to streamline the development and commercialization of allogeneic cell therapies.

The system includes two key components:

-- PluriFreeze Base, a cellular wash that mimics intracellular space and supports metabolic functions, and PluriFreeze PF10, a low viscosity freezing medium.

These products are fully synthetic and animal-origin-free, providing an ideal environment for cells to remain viable and functional during the entire product lifecycle.

Teknova will manufacture and distribute PluriFreeze in the U.S. and Canada, with the system available in both research-grade and GMP-grade versions.

The collaboration aims to provide cell therapy developers with an enhanced solution for the biopreservation of their products, ensuring scalability and efficiency across the workflow.

The PluriFreeze system is now available for purchase, with research-grade products starting at $240 per 100 mL bottle of PluriFreeze Base and $260 per 100 mL bottle of PluriFreeze PF10.

Currently, TKNO is trading at $5.58 down by 0.71 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.