Tekna Holding VP Sells All Shares Amidst Company Growth

May 22, 2024 — 12:41 pm EDT

Tekna Holding AS (DE:8VB) has released an update.

Etienne Villeneuve, Vice President of Operations at Tekna Holding ASA, has sold 72,012 shares of the company at a price of NOK 5.34 each, leaving him with zero ownership in the company. Tekna, headquartered in Canada, is a leading provider of advanced materials for industries such as aerospace, medical, and automotive, with a strong focus on 3D printing metal powders and nanomaterials for electronics and batteries.

