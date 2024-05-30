Tekna Holding Insider Buys Company Shares

Tekna Holding AS (DE:8VB) has released an update.

Rémy Pontone, VP Sales and Marketing at Tekna Holding ASA, has purchased 35,000 shares of the company, increasing his ownership to 0.14% with a total of 175,052 shares. Tekna, a leader in advanced materials for industries such as aerospace and automotive, continues to strengthen its position in the market for advanced nanomaterials.

