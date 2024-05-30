News & Insights

Stocks

Tekna Holding Insider Buys Company Shares

May 30, 2024 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tekna Holding AS (DE:8VB) has released an update.

Rémy Pontone, VP Sales and Marketing at Tekna Holding ASA, has purchased 35,000 shares of the company, increasing his ownership to 0.14% with a total of 175,052 shares. Tekna, a leader in advanced materials for industries such as aerospace and automotive, continues to strengthen its position in the market for advanced nanomaterials.

For further insights into DE:8VB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.