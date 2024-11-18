Tekmar Group Secures £1.5m Offshore Contracts

Tekmar Group plc (GB:TGP) has released an update.

Tekmar Group PLC, a key player in the offshore energy market, has secured contracts worth over £1.5 million to provide specialized grouting services in the Middle East. This move underscores Tekmar’s commitment to enhancing its grouting capabilities, which is a strategic growth area for the company. The projects, already underway, are anticipated to conclude within the current fiscal year, reflecting the company’s strong relationships with existing clients.

