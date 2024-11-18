News & Insights

Stocks

Tekmar Group Secures £1.5m Offshore Contracts

November 18, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tekmar Group plc (GB:TGP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tekmar Group PLC, a key player in the offshore energy market, has secured contracts worth over £1.5 million to provide specialized grouting services in the Middle East. This move underscores Tekmar’s commitment to enhancing its grouting capabilities, which is a strategic growth area for the company. The projects, already underway, are anticipated to conclude within the current fiscal year, reflecting the company’s strong relationships with existing clients.

For further insights into GB:TGP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.