Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased THW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that THW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.6, the dividend yield is 9.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of THW was $14.6, representing a -2.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.02 and a 66.66% increase over the 52 week low of $8.76.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the THW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

