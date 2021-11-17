Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased THW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 45th quarter that THW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.74, the dividend yield is 8.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of THW was $16.74, representing a -6.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.92 and a 17.14% increase over the 52 week low of $14.29.

THW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as NIO Inc. (NIO) and Capital One Financial Corporation (COF).

