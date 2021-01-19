Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 20, 2021

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased THW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 35th quarter that THW has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of THW was $16.65, representing a 0.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.51 and a 90.07% increase over the 52 week low of $8.76.

