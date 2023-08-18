Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund said on August 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 21, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.89%, the lowest has been 8.19%, and the highest has been 15.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.02 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tekla World Healthcare Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THW is 0.05%, a decrease of 10.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.89% to 4,219K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 535K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THW by 89.99% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 290K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THW by 1.69% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 290K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THW by 28.18% over the last quarter.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory holds 201K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THW by 4.25% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 169K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing a decrease of 10.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THW by 13.97% over the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as investment adviser to the Fund.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.