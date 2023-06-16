Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund said on June 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.88%, the lowest has been 8.19%, and the highest has been 15.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.01 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tekla World Healthcare Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THW is 0.06%, a decrease of 2.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 4,480K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 544K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THW by 89.85% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 292K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THW by 84,200.41% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 290K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THW by 28.18% over the last quarter.

CoreCap Advisors holds 281K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THW by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 186K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 59.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THW by 120.35% over the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as investment adviser to the Fund.

