Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.89%, the lowest has been 8.19%, and the highest has been 15.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.01 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tekla World Healthcare Fund. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THW is 0.06%, an increase of 1.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 4,511K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 540K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares, representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THW by 0.91% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 294K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THW by 24.50% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 283K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THW by 99.90% over the last quarter.

CoreCap Advisors holds 281K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THW by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 186K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 59.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THW by 120.35% over the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as investment adviser to the Fund.

